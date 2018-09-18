Fatal injury at San Rafael construction site, police say

San Rafael police and firefighters responded to a fatal injury at a construction site in the first block of Fair Drive between Coleman and Lincoln avenues. Sept. 18, 2018

- San Rafael police and firefighters responded to a fatal injury at a construction site on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred, police said, in the first block of Fair Drive between Coleman and Lincoln avenues about 10:30 a.m.

The police, the Marin County Coroner, and California OSHA are investigating the incident.

In an email, Cal/OSHA spokeswoman Jeanne-Mairie Duval said that "according to an outside source, an employee at West Coast Land and Development" was fatally struck by plywood sheets.

An online search of OSHA records shows that the company has had no violations in the last five years.

The company is based on Concord.