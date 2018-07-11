XO Music Festival planned for this weekend canceled

- A music festival planned for this weekend in Antioch has been canceled by the host site because of what they alleged was the promoter's "lack of fulfilling contractual obligations."

The XO Music Festival had been planned at the Contra Costa Event Park on West 10th Street for Friday through Sunday with headliners including Mistah F.A.B., Ludacris and T.I.

However, earlier this week some artists in the lineup said they were pulling out of the festival, alleging issues with pay and logistics.

KTVU caught up with Bay Area rapper Mistah Fab Wednesday who says the whole event seemed sketchy and was very disorganized from the start.

"I think it's a scheme," Fab said. "The first deposit was like -- the check bounced. So I'm like, 'yooo what's going on?'" [They] called back and was like, 'sorry for the inconvenience, I'll bring you some cash.'"

Event organizers on the festival's Twitter account @XOMusicFestival blamed the issues on a "lack of communication from the agency that we used to book these artists" and said the event was going on as planned.

However, officials with the Contra Costa Event Park issued a statement this morning announcing the cancellation, saying that their management "in the best interest and safety of our facility, event attendees and the city of Antioch have no choice but to cancel" the festival.

Following the event park's announcement, festival organizers confirmed on the website xoxomusicfestival.com that it had been postponed, blaming "lower than anticipated ticket sales and in part due to the fact that there were some negative media reports targeting us, with which we strongly

disagree."

They said, "Ticket sales did not reach a level that allows us to proceed with the festival at this time. For months, our employees and agents have worked extremely hard to book artists, promote the festival, create marketing materials, secure vendors and otherwise do the things that are needed to put on a festival of this magnitude."

The organizers said people who purchased tickets to the festival will receive refunds through their ticketing agent. If people are unable to receive a refund, they should call the Contra Costa County Consumer Protection Unit at 925-957-8604 and fill out a complaint form.

The event park is directing all inquiries about refunds and other issues to the event promoter, which they identified as World Class Entertainment Inc., 39962 Cedar Blvd., .279, Newark, CA 94560, Attn: Sami Habib, with email addresses of sams@xoxomusicfestival.com and info@xoxomusicfestival.com.

