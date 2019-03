- A 4-year-old boy suffered serious injuries late Monday afternoon when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony at a Sunnyvale apartment complex, police said.

Police and paramedics were called at about 5 p.m. Monday to the Sunnyvale Fairway apartments in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue, said Capt. Jim Choi of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The boy was treated on scene and then taken to a nearby hospital; Choi didn't have a condition report on the boy, but said his injuries were serious.

Investigators from the Department of Public Safety, as well as the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office, were on the scene Monday night, as is standard procedure in such cases, Choi said.