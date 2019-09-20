Even before the Bay Area students woke up, young people in towns and cities stemming from the Australia to the Czech Republic, who already protesting, carrying signs that read: "More love, less coal," ''Science, not silence," or "Why should we go to universities when they don't listen to the educated?"
The rallies even took place in the Afghan capital Kabul, where people are dying every day in horrific bomb attacks, but still, the young generation there is worried that if war doesn't kill them, climate change will.
About 100 young people, with several young women in the front carrying a banner emblazoned with "Fridays for future", marched through central Kabul, following behind an armored personnel carrier deployed for their protection as well as half a dozen army personnel with automatic rifles scattered behind them and along the route.
Fardeen Barakzai, one of the organizers and head of the local save-the-climate group called Oxygen said "we want to do our part. We as the youth of our country know the problem of climate change. We know war can kill a group of people ... the problem in Afghanistan is our leaders are fighting for power but the real power is in nature."
For the full list of climate strikes, click here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Sep 20 2019 05:58AM PDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 06:00AM PDT
Apple's new iPhone 11, watches and iPads go on sale Friday, and in Palo Alto, the lines were smaller than usual - just about 20 or so die-hards - who were camped out at the flagship store at 3 a.m., five hours before the doors were set to open.
"I want to feel the atmosphere," Jonathan Chang said. "I heard everyone will clap for you."
A man known by his nickname the "iPhone King," who flew back to the Bay Area from his new home in Texas said he was looking forwward to the phones new camera that takes phone calls and the extra battery life.
Posted Sep 19 2019 07:10PM PDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 06:33AM PDT
San Jose police on Thursday evening investigated “multiple rounds” that were fired at the MLK Library at San Jose State University while students were inside studying, while on the same day in what police say is unrelated, a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus.
The shots were reported at 6:20 p.m. and when police arrived, they found two windows shattered by gunfire, one on the seventh floor, another on the eighth floor. The gunfire also hit a city parking garage across the street from the library, where at least three bullet holes were found in an elevator shaft window.
Police spokeswoman Gina Teeporton said no one was injured and there are no suspects in custody.
Posted Sep 19 2019 06:46PM PDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 06:54PM PDT
Three new lawsuits were filed against the Vallejo Police Department Thursday in a move to try and establish a “pattern and practice” of unconstitutional policing, said civil rights attorney John Burris whose firm is handling the cases. Detailed in the lawsuits, Adrian Burrell, Delon Thurston and Deyana Jenkins allege false arrest, racial profiling and assault by Vallejo police officers this past year.
Case one : Adrian Burrell, 28, from Vallejo filmed Vallejo Police Officer David McLaughlin detained him on January 22, 2019. McLaughlin was conducting a traffic stop on Burrell’s cousin when video shows him suddenly divert his attention to Burrell who was recording the incident from his own front porch. Burrell accuses McLaughlin of tackling him to the ground and causing a concussion.
Case two : Deyana Jenkins, 19, from was pulled over by Vallejo police in April 2019. She alleges the officers held her and her friends at gunpoint. She says when she was unable to locate her driver’s license, they dragged her out of the car and threw her to the ground tasing her once in the back. Jenkins is the niece of Willie McCoy whose case was heavily covered when Vallejo officers shot and kill him in a Taco Bell drive-through in February. McCoy was unconscious and armed when officers found him in an idling car in the middle of the drive-through.