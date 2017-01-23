Oakland warehouse fire: Defense attorney says fire started next door

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- The defense team for the owner of the Ghost Ship warehouse released a report Monday that alleges that the fire last month that gutted an Oakland warehouse and killed 36 people started at a building next door.

Lawyers for Derick Ion Almena released a press release Monday afternoon saying they have received a "reliable scientific report" which indicates the origin of the blaze was at an adjacent structure and not inside the Fruitvale District warehouse.

"Such should reasonably foreclose any criminal negligence charges against Mr. Almena," the statement said. "Recall that the ATF could not conclude where the fire originate. The reasonable doubt here is overwhelming."

>>>>>To see the full defense attorney statement: Click here

Almena, 46, was the master tenant at the Ghost Ship warehouse when the blaze occurred. His attorneys, Tony Serra, Jeffrey Krasnoff and Kyndra Miller, have previously said that Almena did not engage in criminal misconduct and blamed the fire on government agencies.

The Dec. 2, 2016 fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse killed 36 people and injured several others and now ranks as one of the state's most deadly fires. The blaze broke out at the two-story warehouse, located at 1305 31st Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. during an underground party. Several people were using the building as a live/work space.

City, county and fire officials have not yet commented on the defense claims and their statement. A call to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was not immediately returned.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the fire at the warehouse and investigators still have not publicly identified the cause of the blaze. At least one civil lawsuit has been filed against the city and some event organizers over alleged negligence that led to the blaze.

The 11-page document by Alamena's lawyers raise questions about the source of electricity to the building and ask if inadequate wiring played a role in the fire.

The attorney's document also includes pictures, one of which shows a fire seen on an adjacent building.

Jason McCarty, 35

Wolfgang Renner, 61

Billy Dixon, 35, of Oakland

Johnny Igaz, 34 of Oakland

Amanda Kershaw, 34, of San Francisco

Ara Jo, 29, of Oakland

Griffin Madden, 23, of Berkeley

Vanessa Plotkin, 21, of Lakewood

Hanna Ruax, 32, of Finland

Nicole Siegrist, 29, of Oakland

Alex Vega, 22, from San Bruno

Cash Askew, 22, of Oakland

Matthew Bohlka also known as Em Bohlka, 33, of Oakland

David Cline, 24, of Oakland

Micah Danemayer. 28, of Oakland

Alex Ghassan, 35, of Oakland

Travis Hough, 35, of Oakland

Donna Kellogg, 32, of Oakland

Edmond Lapine, 34, of Oakland

Benjamin Runnels, 32, of Oakland

Jennifer Kiyomi Tanouye, 31, of Oakland

Chelsea Dolan, 33, of San Francisco

Nick Gomez-Hall, 25 of Coronado

Michela Gregory, 20, of South San Francisco

Sara Hoda, 30, of Walnut Creek

Jennifer Morris, 21, of Foster City

Justin Fritz of Berkeley also known as Feral Pines

Draven McGill, 17

Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, of Hayward

Barrett Clark, 35, of Oakland

Michele Sylvan, 37, of Oakland

Nicholas Walrath, 31, of Oakland

Peter Wadsworth, 38, of Oakland

Jonathan Bernbaum, 34, of Berkeley

Jennifer Mendiola, 35, of Oakland

Joseph Matlock, 36, of Oakland

