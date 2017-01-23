Oakland warehouse fire: Defense attorney says fire started next door

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- The defense team for the owner of the Ghost Ship warehouse released a report Monday that alleges that the fire last month that gutted an Oakland warehouse and killed 36 people started at a building next door.
Lawyers for Derick Ion Almena released a press release Monday afternoon saying they have received a "reliable scientific report" which indicates the origin of the blaze was at an adjacent structure and not inside the Fruitvale District warehouse.
"Such should reasonably foreclose any criminal negligence charges against Mr. Almena," the statement said. "Recall that the ATF could not conclude where the fire originate. The reasonable doubt here is overwhelming."
>>>>>To see the full defense attorney statement: Click here
Almena, 46, was the master tenant at the Ghost Ship warehouse when the blaze occurred. His attorneys, Tony Serra, Jeffrey Krasnoff and Kyndra Miller, have previously said that Almena did not engage in criminal misconduct and blamed the fire on government agencies.
The Dec. 2, 2016 fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse killed 36 people and injured several others and now ranks as one of the state's most deadly fires. The blaze broke out at the two-story warehouse, located at 1305 31st Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. during an underground party. Several people were using the building as a live/work space.
City, county and fire officials have not yet commented on the defense claims and their statement. A call to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was not immediately returned.
No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the fire at the warehouse and investigators still have not publicly identified the cause of the blaze. At least one civil lawsuit has been filed against the city and some event organizers over alleged negligence that led to the blaze.
The 11-page document by Alamena's lawyers raise questions about the source of electricity to the building and ask if inadequate wiring played a role in the fire.
The attorney's document also includes pictures, one of which shows a fire seen on an adjacent building.
- Jason McCarty, 35
- Wolfgang Renner, 61
- Billy Dixon, 35, of Oakland
- Johnny Igaz, 34 of Oakland
- Amanda Kershaw, 34, of San Francisco
- Ara Jo, 29, of Oakland
- Griffin Madden, 23, of Berkeley
- Vanessa Plotkin, 21, of Lakewood
- Hanna Ruax, 32, of Finland
- Nicole Siegrist, 29, of Oakland
- Alex Vega, 22, from San Bruno
- Cash Askew, 22, of Oakland
- Matthew Bohlka also known as Em Bohlka, 33, of Oakland
- David Cline, 24, of Oakland
- Micah Danemayer. 28, of Oakland
- Alex Ghassan, 35, of Oakland
- Travis Hough, 35, of Oakland
- Donna Kellogg, 32, of Oakland
- Edmond Lapine, 34, of Oakland
- Benjamin Runnels, 32, of Oakland
- Jennifer Kiyomi Tanouye, 31, of Oakland
- Chelsea Dolan, 33, of San Francisco
- Nick Gomez-Hall, 25 of Coronado
- Michela Gregory, 20, of South San Francisco
- Sara Hoda, 30, of Walnut Creek
- Jennifer Morris, 21, of Foster City
- Justin Fritz of Berkeley also known as Feral Pines
- Draven McGill, 17
- Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, of Hayward
- Barrett Clark, 35, of Oakland
- Michele Sylvan, 37, of Oakland
- Nicholas Walrath, 31, of Oakland
- Peter Wadsworth, 38, of Oakland
- Jonathan Bernbaum, 34, of Berkeley
- Jennifer Mendiola, 35, of Oakland
- Joseph Matlock, 36, of Oakland
RELATED COVERAGE
- Oakland Mayor Schaaf issues executive order on warehouse safety
- Firefighter copes with grief, tragedy after Oakland warehouse fire
- Fatal warehouse fire one month later
- Concert will benefit Oakland warehouse fire victims
- Benefit pays tribute to fire victims through music
- Vigil honors Oakland warehouse fire victims
- A look at the victims
- Fatal fire: Neighbors, relatives react
- Number to dial for more info
- Oakland warehouse owner had been cited previously, records show
- Facebook activates Safety Check for fatal Oakland warehouse fire
- Oakland Warehouse Fire: How you can help