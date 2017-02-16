Oakland warehouse fire: Police get new reporting orders

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- Police in Oakland are now required to report any instances of residential living in a warehouse space that lacks the proper permits or if they see any illegal raves, officials said Thursday.

The new directive comes two months after the fatal fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse that claimed the lives of 36 people and injured several others.

A spokeswoman for Oakland police confirmed an order by the department's top brass that requires the new reporting procedures. According to internal documents, the reporting officers must email the department's command staff that outlines when the infraction was seen and its location.

MORE COVERAGE

The Dec. 2, 2016 fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse killed 36 people and injured several others and now ranks as one of the state's most deadly fires. The blaze broke out at the two-story warehouse, located at 1305 31st Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. during an underground rave party. Several people were using the building as a live/work space.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the fire at the warehouse, and investigators still have not publicly identified the cause of the blaze. At least one civil lawsuit has been filed against the city and some event organizers over alleged negligence that led to the blaze.

Lawyers for Derick Almena, the master tenant at the warehouse when the blaze occurred, have questioned the source of electricity to the building and have suggested that inadequate wiring sparked the fire.