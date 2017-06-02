'Any mayor holds the pain of the city:' Oakland mayor on Ghost Ship fire, six months later

- Six months after the Ghost Ship warehouse went up in flames during a party, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf came into the KTVU studio to update the community on what's been happening in the city to prevent such a tragedy again.

She said that her staff reports to her every two weeks and that the city has a purchase order in to buy better technology so that departments can better share information in real time. "Oaklanders deserve no less," she said. "We are working every single week on the issue. We want to be the model for the country."

She added that she is still looking for a fire chief to head the city.

And as for her personally, Schaaf said that she will never forget the devastating horror of the young artists who died in the warehouse on Dec. 2, 2016, which was not permitted for living and was full of electrical wires. The space had been illegally converted into an artist's collective. When a fire broke out, many of the party goers could not get out. It was the deadliest fire in Oakland history and the deadliest in California since the 1906 earthquake.

"Any mayor holds the pain of the city," she said.