Derek Carr expected to undergo surgery after Saturday's injury

The bad news came early during the fourth quarter when Carr was sacked and had to be helped off of the field.

He took a cart back to the locker room as the crowd chanted "MVP!".

The Raiders thought they were playing the colts for the chance to get a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

A pair of 22-yard runs by De Andre Washington gave Oakland a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, but then the Colts' Trent Cole got to Carr for the sack.

The replay shows Cole rolling over Carr's right ankle and Carr immediately signaling for help.

The crowd instantly went from very loud to silent.

The Raiders hung on to win 33-25, but after game, head coach Jack Del Rio confirmed fans' fears.

He said, "Derek had a break of his fibula and will require surgery. We'll try to get that done tomorrow, and so, he'll be out indefinitely. So once he's healed and ready to go, we'll go, but until then, he'll be healing".

Back-up quarterback Matt McGloin will be the starter next week in Denver. The last game he started was in 2013.

Carr released the following statement on Twitter: