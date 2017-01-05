49ers cast wide net for new head coach & GM

The 49ers are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach and general manager. No fewer than 16 names have emerged as possible coach/GM candidates including three with famous NFL bloodlines (the sons of Mike Shanahan, Ron Wolf and John McVay)

49ers CEO Jed York and Executive VP of Football Operations Paraag Marathe are conducting the interviews.

KTVU Fox 2 has compiled a list of who these men are, and to the extent the information is available, when the interviews happened or are scheduled to take place.

Wednesday, January 4th

Anthony Lynn, 48 – head coach candidate

The Buffalo Bills interim head coach became the first candidate to interview with the 49ers, doing so for the second year in a row. Lynn is a former running back who played with the Niners in 1995 and 1996 and was on two Super Bowl winning teams with the Denver Broncos in the late 90’s. Lynn was the running backs coach with NY Jets prior to joining Rex Ryan’s staff in Buffalo.

Thursday, January 5th

Eliot Wolf, 32 – GM candidate

Wolf is the first prospective general manager to be interviewed by the 49ers.

Wolf is currently in his first season the Green Bay Packers Director of Football Operations but he’s spent the last 13 years with the Packers and his involvement with the Packers goes back much further than that. As a 10 year old he spent time in the film room with his dad, former Packers Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf.

Wolf handles much of Green Bay’s college and pro evaluations and is credited with helping in the selections of Pro Bowl players like Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson and Clay Matthews.

Brian Gutekunst, 43 – GM candidate

Gutekunst is in his first season as Green Bay’s Director of Player personnel but he goes back 18 years with the organization. He worked under legendary GM Ron Wolf.

Friday, January 6th

Kyle Shanahan, 37 – coaching candidate

Currently the Atlanta Falcons Offensive Coordinator

Atlanta led the NFL in scoring and was 2nd in total yards

Kyle is the son of 2-time Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan who was the Offensive Coordinator in San Francisco the last time the Niners won a Super Bowl in 1995.

George Patton – GM candidate

Patton just completed his 10th season as the Minnesota Vikings assistant General Manager

Prior to that he was with the Miami Dolphins for six seasons.

His last name is pronounced “Payton”

Saturday, January 7th

Nick Caserio, 41 – GM candidate

Caserio is the New England Patriots Director of Player Personnel

He has been with the Patriots the last 16 seasons. During that time New England has won 13 Division Titles.

Josh McDaniels, 40 – head coach candidate

New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator

McDaniels spoke with the Niners in 2010 about the head coaching vacancy before they hired Jim Harbaugh. McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009 and part of 2010. In 2009 he went 6-0 before losing 8 of the last 10 games. He was fired in Denver prior to the end of the 2010 season with a record of 3-9. McDaniels is considered a hot commodity and is also meeting with the Jaguars and Rams.

Sean McVay, 30 – GM candidate

Washington Redskins Offensive Coordinator

Redskins finished 3rd in the NFL in total yards and McVay could have influence in bringing QB Kirk Cousins to the 49ers. Sean is the grandson of former 49ers GM John McVay who as the Niners Director of Football Operations presided over 5 Super Bowl Championships.

Scheduled for the week of January 9th:

Coaching candidates:

Sean McDermott, 42

Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator

16 years NFL experience with Eagles and Panthers

Has ties to Kansas City head coach Andy Reid back with Philly as his Quality Control Coach.

McDermott has already interviewed with Buffalo and plans to interview with the Chargers as well.

Tom Cable, 52

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line coach

No interview set up yet but presumably would happen when the Niners meet with Seahawks executives Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner. Cable had a 17-27 record as head coach of the Raiders before getting fired by Al Davis after the 2010 season.

Vance Joseph, 44

Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator

Was the Defensive Backs coach with Niners from 2005-2010

If Dolphins win a playoff game the 49ers may interview Joseph as early as Monday in Miami

General Manager candidates:

Trent Kirchner

Seattle Seahawks Co-Director of Player Personnel

Focused on Pro scouting in Seattle

Credited with facilitating trades to acquire Marshawn Lynch, Jimmy Graham and others

Scott Fitterer, 43

Seahawks Co-Director of Player Personnel - 15th season

Emphasis on college scouting

Influence in draft selections of Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman and others

Former minor league baseball player with Blue Jays

Brandon Beane

Carolina Panthers Assistant GM

19 years of experience in Carolina - rising through the ranks

Served has the Panthers interim GM in 2012 (for 10 games)

Louis Riddick, 47

ESPN Analyst

Riddick says he would accept job if offered by the Niners.

Played safety in the NFL for six seasons.

The 49ers actually drafted Riddick in 9th round of 1991 draft but never played for them.

He served as a scout and Pro Personnel Director for 13 years in Philladelphia and Washington.

As a side note, Riddick worked with Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke in Philly and Washington.

Jimmy Raye III, 48

In his 4th season as Indianapolis Colts VP of Football Operations

Also spent five seasons with the Chargers as Director of Player Personnel

His dad Jimmy Raye II was the Niners Offensive Coordinator under Mike Singletary in 2009