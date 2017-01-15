Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73, wrestlers reacting

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF/AP) - Former professional wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka has died. He was 73 and reaction is pouring in.
I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy https://t.co/Fo6n6gPkZH— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) January 15, 2017
Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017
Earlier this month, an Allentown judge dismissed the murder case against the WWE Hall of Famer, saying he was not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend.
BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away. https://t.co/VBNyosQIVL pic.twitter.com/L8MaD6Rezx— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2017
In 2015, Snuka was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township hotel room.
Prosecutors alleged she was beaten, while Snuka maintained she died from a fall. Authorities reopened the investigation after The Morning Call newspaper raised questions about the case in 2013.
Last month, Snuka's lawyer told the court his 73-year-old client had dementia, partly due to the head trauma sustained over a long career in the ring, and he was in hospice care in Florida and had six months to live.
RIP Superfly. Only love HH— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 15, 2017
Snuka, a native of Fiji who previously lived in Camden County, New Jersey, was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes.
On January 15th 2017 WWE Hall Of Famer "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka passed away, he was 73 years old. RIP. #WWE pic.twitter.com/LamOFxUe0f— WWE Today In History (@WWE__History) January 15, 2017