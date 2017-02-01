Stanford spends day recruiting future Sports Stanford spends day recruiting future College football programs coast to coast spent the day securing their respective futures, as recruits faxed – yes faxed – their signed letters of intent right around the crack of dawn.

“We started a little before 4 a.m.,” says Stanford Director of Recruiting and Football Relations Mike Eubanks.

At Stanford, the bounty was well worth the long day’s work. Scout.com places the 2017 Cardinal class in elite company – tied for 4th best, in terms of “star ranking.”

Head Coach David Shaw was asked whether this is the best recruiting class he’s had.

“I'm not going to touch that,” he quipped with a smile.

Shaw can’t say it, but this might well be his best class ever. It includes the nation’s top high school quarterback, top tight end, and top two offensive linemen.

In average quality this is an extraordinary class,’ said Eubanks. “Stanford has three different players in this class ranked in the top 10 in the nation. Stanford had two top-10 players the previous 15 years combined.”

Hard to believe, when you consider the litany of talent that has donned the Cardinal and White during that stretch. Shaw made it clear that these future stars promise to continue that legacy of success.

“This is a group that belongs here at Stanford. Early on we felt that way and now it's just great to finally get here and be able to talk about it.”

Stanford’s haul is even more impressive when you consider the school’s unique academic restrictions – substantially limiting its “player pool.”

“Every college football program is putting out offers in the 100s, and ours is measured in dozens,” explained Eubanks.

“You're looking at these guys that say I want to be successful at everything I do. I want to go to a top level institution of higher learning. And I want to go to a top level football program. So now, if that's what you're really looking for and you do the work to get admitted here, it's hard to say no.”