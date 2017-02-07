Storm prompts cancellation of some Pebble Beach Prom-Am event

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KTVU) -- A strong storm prompted organizers to cancel several events Tuesday at the Pebble Beach Pro Am golf tournament.

Officials tweeted that all courses had been closed to spectators "for everyone's safety." Tournament officials also urged fans to skip practice rounds and the Chevron Shoot-Out was cancelled as the storm moved through.

A series of storms moving through northern and central parts of California Tuesday resulted in the National Weather Service issuing several flash flood warnings and advisories. Wet weather is expected to linger in the Bay Area for much of the week.

Several celebrities were expected to attend the golf tournament, including Peyton Manning, Mark Wahlberg, Justin Timberlake, Bill Belichick, Wayne Gretzky and professional golfers Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth.