Dallas Cowboys to release QB Tony Romo on Thursday

Tony Romo’s time with the Cowboys will come to an end on Thursday, FOX4 Sports confirmed.

ESPN was the first to report on Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys would release the quarterback on the first day of free agency.

Romo was the starter before getting injured during the 2016 preseason in Seattle. Rookie Dak Prescott took over and Romo never started another game for Dallas. Romo got some snaps and threw a touchdown in the team’s final regular season game of the season.

Romo memorably held a press conference midseason where he said Prescott had “earned the right to be our quarterback.” He also said the past few months had been a professional hell and “a dark place, probably the darkest it’s ever been.”

Romo also made it clear that he still felt like he could play the game, saying the competitive fire inside of him “hasn’t left me... in fact, it may burn more now than ever.”

Romo took over from Drew Bledsoe during the 2006 season for the Cowboys. He finishes his Cowboys career with 34,183 yards, 248 TDs and 156 games played.

Rumored destinations for Romo include the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos.