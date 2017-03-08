49ers to sign QB Brian Hoyer, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- The 49ers are expected to sign quarterback Brian Hoyer when free agency opens Thursday, according to a report by the NFL Network.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that the 49ers will sign a two-year deal with Hoyer, 31, who has made 27 starts since 2014. The tweet was retweeted by the NFL Network's twitter account.

The 49ers do not have a starting QB signed for 2017.

Hoyer and 49ers head coach Mike Shanahan have a previous relationship from their days when Shanahan was offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns in 2014. During their time in Cleveland, Hoyer made 13 starts and threw for 3,326 yards.

In other news, the 49ers announced Wednesday that the team has waived center Marcus Martin.

Martin (6-3, 321) was the first of the 49ers three, third-round draft picks (70th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft from the University of Southern California, according to the team.