Warriors provide tour of new Chase Center arena

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- After weeks of construction and dirt turning, the Warriors on Tuesday provided a preview of the new Chase Center, a $1 billion arena that will offer fans a state-of-the-art experience.

The center, located at the foot of Mission Bay on an 11-acre site, is about 130 weeks away from being complete. When finished by the summer of 2019, the arena will host events at least 200 days out of the year.

"There will be concerts (and) there will be family shows and conventions," said Rick Welts, the team's president and CEO. "That is the value culturally the Chase Center will bring to both San Francisco and the Bay Area."

In an attempt to convince season-ticket holders to buy in, the Warriors previewed the Case Experience during an appointment-only virtual tour that allowed them to actually pinpoint their seat or get a view of the opulent and spacious amenities. Starting March 15, season-ticket holders can tour the Case Experience.

The new Chase Center includes a user friendly drive-time and parking program that will give fans real-time information on the commute to the center on game days.

The center will also offer a 360-degree sight line ride from every one of the 18,000 seats.

"We know fans love seeing the model of the arena, but by integrating with technology we can get a view of what it truly looks like, and I think that’s exciting for our fans," said Brandon Schneider, the team's senior vice president of business development.

A 3.5 acre plaza will greet fans at the arena's front door and a waterfront park will sit on over five acres across the street on the edge of the Bay.

The facility's over-the-top luxury suites include 500-square-feet of decadence and posh amenities and the new building will house 46 more suites than the current Oracle Arena, the oldest building in the NBA.

The team will display the four banners and trophies from its title years and the four championship rings will also be housed at the center.

"For anyone to have a chance to try on a championship ring like Steph Curry is wearing is a pretty cool opportunity," Welts said.

By KTVU anchor/reporter Frank Mallicoat.