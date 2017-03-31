UConn's 111-game winning streak ends, Miss St wins at buzzer

DALLAS (AP) -- UConn's record 111-game winning streak came to a startling end when Mississippi State pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in women's basketball history, shocking the Huskies 66-64 on Morgan William's overtime buzzer beater in the national semifinals Friday night.



William hit a 15-footer to cap it, moments after a replay review awarded UConn two free throws for a flagrant 1 foul call that tied the game with 26.6 seconds left.



The Bulldogs (34-4) will play South Carolina for the national championship Sunday night in a matchup of two SEC teams.



Mississippi State and UConn met in the Sweet 16 last season and the Huskies won by 60 points -- the biggest win in regional semifinals history. All season long the Bulldogs had that humiliating loss on their minds.



Now they've erased that defeat, beating UConn (36-1) -- which had won the last four national championships -- on the grandest stage in one of the sport's greatest games.