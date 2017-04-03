Oakland A's Opening Day: What you need to know Sports Oakland A's Opening Day: What you need to know Opening Day 2017 is here and the Oakland A's are preparing to officially start the season Monday evening with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Anaheim Angels.

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- Opening Day 2017 is here and the Oakland A's are preparing to officially start the season Monday evening with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's all the information you need to know to enjoy the game!

Where will the game be played : The game will be played on Rickey Henderson Field at the Oakland Coliseum, which is located at 7000 Coliseum Way in Oakland. It's located off of Interstate 880 and visitors can get there from the 66th Avenue exit on the freeway.

Can I take public transit to the Coliseum? : BART riders can enter the Coliseum Complex from the BART Station/Coliseum ramp. AC Transit provides bus service to the Coliseum.

Weather : It will be a good day for baseball. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says: "Looks like a beautiful night or baseball." Temperatures will be in the mid-60s although fans should pack a jacket because there will be a light breeze in the air, Paulson said. >>>>>For the complete weather forecast: Click here

Coliseum concessions : The A's have introduced Championship Plaza, located on the plaza between the Coliseum and the Arena on the west side of the ballpark. The venue is part of the in-game experience and features gourmet food trucks, beer stands, music, games and a large video screen. Several gourmet food trucks will provide meals and snacks to fans. >>>>>For more concession info: Click here

What happens before the game : The A's will dedicate the Coliseum field to Rickey Henderson, the stolen base king. The ceremony to honor Henderson will take place at 6:15 p.m.