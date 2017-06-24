3 A's rookies hit first major league homerun in single game

- For the first time in MLB history, three rookies hit their first career major league home run in the same game.

Oakland A's rookies Frankie Barreto, Matt Olson, and Jaycob Brugman each hit their first homerun- and in consecutive innings against the Chicago White Sox.

Pitcher Daniel Gossett also got his first MLB win under his belt.

The A's beat the White Sox 10-2 in Chicago.