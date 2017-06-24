3 A's rookies hit first major league homerun in single game
CHICAGO (KTVU) - For the first time in MLB history, three rookies hit their first career major league home run in the same game.
Oakland A's rookies Frankie Barreto, Matt Olson, and Jaycob Brugman each hit their first homerun- and in consecutive innings against the Chicago White Sox.
Welcome to The Show.@barreto0227 smacks his first @MLB HR in his debut: https://t.co/5lijhWpcNx #FreshFaces pic.twitter.com/MoaO4jhwds— MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2017
.@bruggy4's first @MLB home run. 👋⚾️💪 #BrugLife pic.twitter.com/FjAfr92uPd— Keep Voting Alonso! (@Athletics) June 24, 2017
Pitcher Daniel Gossett also got his first MLB win under his belt.
The A's beat the White Sox 10-2 in Chicago.
The youngsters put on a show!— Keep Voting Alonso! (@Athletics) June 24, 2017
FINAL: #Athletics 10, White Sox 2#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/58s68TwMpE