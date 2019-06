Cal Baseball Andrew Vaughn celebrates on June 3, 2019 when he learns he's been drafted to the Chicago White Sox.

Cal Baseball first baseman Andrew Vaughn was selected third overall by the Chicago White Sox in the MLB draft on June 3, 2019.

Related Headlines Baseball legend, Bay Area native Bill Buckner dies

- It's been a big couple of days for Cal Baseball as the MLB draft got underway this week.

On Monday, as expected, first baseman Andrew Vaughn was selected very early on in the draft. The Santa Rosa native was picked third overall by the Chicago White Sox.

On Twitter, Cal Baseball noted the significance of the pick for the program and expressed its excitement for Vaughn saying, "As the No. 3 overall selection, Andrew Vaughn becomes the highest drafted player in the history of Cal Baseball ... Congrats Vaughnie!!!!"

But there was more reason to celebrate. A big surprise came with the last overall pick in the first round, which went to Cal catcher Korey Lee. At No. 32, he was drafted by the Houston Astros.

Lee, who's from Southern California ranked outside the top 100 on many draft boards.

Cal Baseball said it was the first time in the program's history that it had two first round picks in the same draft.

Vaughn and Lee made up the only set of teammates, college or high school, drafted in the first round.

Then on Tuesday, two more of their Cal teammates got picked up. Cameron Eden of Yuba City was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth round, 177th overall.

And pitcher Jared Horn from Napa got drafted to the Colorado Rockies in the 7th round.

On Twitter, Cal Baseball extended its congrats and said, "The Blue Jays are getting one of the Pac-12's more exciting players from this season in Cameron Eden."

Less than 30 minutes later, Cal tweeted, "The Bears get their 4th player drafted as @_jared14 goes in the 7th round to the @Rockies ... congrats Jared!!."