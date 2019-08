- If you're hankering for the tap-tap-tap of a bass as it tastes the worm on the end of your line or having a salmon practically tear the rod out of your hands, you're in luck.

Not only are there plenty of fishing opportunities around the Bay Area, but the California Department of Fish and Game is waiving fees on Aug. 31, allowing anyone to fish without a sport fishing license on that day. All the other rules still apply.

There are special Fishing in the City programs in Vallejo, Santa Clara County and the Delta region.

Even on Free Fishing Days, though, every angler must have the appropriate report card if they are fishing for: steelhead, sturgeon, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity River Systems.

A basic annual fishing license currently costs $49.94, while a one-day license cost $16.20.

For more information about the Fishing in the City program in the San Francisco and South Bay areas, contact Ethan Rotman at 415- 892-0460