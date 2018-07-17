France soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé donating World Cup earnings to charity

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup Trophy in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

- France's Kylian Mbappé is being hailed the youngest player to score in a World Cup final since Brazilian soccer great Pelé, but that's not all he's being celebrated for after Les Bleus' title win on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Mbappé, who reportedly earned more than $500,000 in the World Cup, will not be keeping a single euro of it and is instead donating it to the French organization Premiers de Cordée, which provides sports instruction to hospitalized and disabled children.

French sports newspaper L’Équipe reported that Mbappé decided to make the donation, recognizing that his World Cup earnings can serve a humanitarian cause.

On Monday, Premiers de Cordée shared a post of Mbappé kissing the World Cup trophy, congratulating him and his world champion team and calling the teen soccer star "notre parrain" or our sponsor.

France's daily news outlet Le Parisien is reporting that Premier de Cordée's general manager Sebastian Ruffin was not surprised by Mbappé's generosity.

Ruffin called the soccer star a great person who gladly spends time with the kids in the organization and offers them encouragement.

"I sometimes even feel that [he] takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves,” Ruffin told Le Parisien.

Mbappé has reportedly been a sponsor of Premier de Cordée since June 2017.

According to Sports Illustrated, Mbappé earned about $22,500 for each of the seven matches France played in Russia this past month. He also earned about $350,000 after his team's 4-2 victory over Croatia on Sunday.

The teen soccer phenom made a total of four goals in the tournament and was named the 2018 FIFA World Cup's best young player.

