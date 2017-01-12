Warriors hire ex-San Francisco police chief Greg Suhr

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Former San Francisco police chief Greg Suhr has been named as a consultant for the Warriors, the team announced Thursday.

"Chief Suhr is an expert on public safety, security issues, event planning and operations, VIP protection, risk assessment, and other related matters related to the safe and secure operation of a major public venue," the team said in a written statement. "And the organization is happy to have him on board."

Suhr, 58, was a 30-year police veteran and was the top cop before leaving the department in May after a police sergeant shot and killed an unarmed black woman in Bayview. The shooting came amid a spate of officer-involved shootings around the U.S. and raised questions about the department's use of force policy.'

In December, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee named William "Bill" Scott, a deputy police chief for Los Angeles to replace Suhr.