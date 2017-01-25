Steph Curry's high school jersey retired, but daughter Riley steals spotlight

Steph Curry returned to Charlotte Tuesday night to retire his high school jersey at Charlotte Christian, but his daughter Riley stole the show.



During the special ceremony students posted a viral video to Twitter of Riley in a dab off with one of the students.

Davidson College, Steph's alma mater, has also rebranded its student section in honor of Curry



The Hornets will take on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.

FoxSports.com contributed to this story.