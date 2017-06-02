Warriors, NBA open learning resource center at Oakland's Westlake Middle School

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- One day after the Golden State Warriors snatched a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, several players and team managers joined NBA honchos, Oakland city officials and students to do more good for the city.

The team helped open a new NBA Cares Learn & Play Zone at Westlake Middle School in Oakland, a permanent center that will provide the school's students with a place to play and resources to help them further their learning. The facility includes a new library, dance room and family resource room.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Warriors owner Joe Lacob, five Warriors players, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, NBA TV host Ahmad Rashad and Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gisbon McElhaney.

"The Finals are fleeting," said Commissioner Silver. "But this will be here 365 days a year. Here's a place where you can play with other kids, you can learn (and) you can play hoops"

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers kicked off the festivities with an inspirational message to the students.

"I didn't think I'd be GM of the Warriors so there's no reason you guys can't do that, too," he said.

Warriors player Patrick McCaw said it is a dream for him to play in the NBA and share that dream with the young students.

"I never got to meet that many NBA players when I was growing up," he said. "So just to be a part of it and experience it with kids is exciting for me."

The students attending the event were able to play video games with Warriors player, ping pong and Wanda Durant, mother of player Kevin Durant, whipped up peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches for the young attendees.

KTVU sports reporter Scott Reiss contributed to this report.