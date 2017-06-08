Meet the Warriors biggest fan, 83-year-old Rubie Broadnax

By: Brigitte Legallet

Posted: Jun 08 2017 01:29PM PDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 01:51PM PDT

OAKLAND, Calif. - Meet one of the Golden State Warriors  biggest fan, Rubie Broadnax. The 83-year-old Oakland resident knows everything there is to know about the Bay Area's beloved basketball team. 

According to Rubie's granddaughter, Demiah Broadnax, "She's been a Warriors fan for her whole life". Rubie follows all the players stats and records throughout every season and is especially excited when it comes to the Finals games. 

When the Golden State wins a game, "She makes up songs abut the team and starts dancing and singing". After the close run during game three of the Finals, the whole family got together and sang back up for Rubie to celebrate the win!

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 