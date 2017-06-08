Meet the Warriors biggest fan, 83-year-old Rubie Broadnax

- Meet one of the Golden State Warriors biggest fan, Rubie Broadnax. The 83-year-old Oakland resident knows everything there is to know about the Bay Area's beloved basketball team.

According to Rubie's granddaughter, Demiah Broadnax, "She's been a Warriors fan for her whole life". Rubie follows all the players stats and records throughout every season and is especially excited when it comes to the Finals games.

When the Golden State wins a game, "She makes up songs abut the team and starts dancing and singing". After the close run during game three of the Finals, the whole family got together and sang back up for Rubie to celebrate the win!