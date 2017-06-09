NBA Finals: Warriors fans hopeful for Game 5

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- Warriors fans streamed into Oracle Arena Friday night hoping to witness history as their team swept the Cleveland Cavaliers. But when the Dubs lost Game 4, fans quickly recovered, saying they're ready for the team to come home for Game 5.

Inside Oracle, the sold-out crowd of 16,000 fans came with plenty of adrenaline. Some of the revelers brought brooms because they were hoping for a sweep to close out a perfect post-season record and a second NBA Finals championship in three years.

Fans left disappointed but far from defeated.

The Warrior Nation supporters predicted that Game 5 will end with the Warriors winning the championship. And the best part, they say, is that the win will be in front of a hometown crowd.

"The boys are going to come back home and win it on their own soil," said Nicole Owens.

"Lebron is a great player (and) we knew he was going to come up with something special tonight," said Ben Ng, who immediately bought tickets for Game 5. "He wasn't going to let Cleveland go down without a fight."

"We want to win at home," said Warriors fan Jen Samoranos. "We want to celebrate in the Bay Area. This is where it's at!"

Said fan Doug Capry: "We'll regroup. They'll come back. We're excited. Go Warriors!"

Many fans said they are hungry for another championship win especially after last year's devastating collapse in the Finals against the Cavs.

"They've got to come back from last year," said Sarah Chang. "Last year was disappointing (but) this year, we've got it."

Several Warriors supporters pledged their loyalty to the team, which has set records this season and last.

"Warriors for life!" said fan Lesie Beltran.

By KTVU reporter Amber Lee.