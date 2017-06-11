Warriors super fan decks out his house in blue and gold

A Warriors fan paints his house in blue and gold in Oakland. Photos by Tal Klement.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) -- There is no doubt that Lloyd Canamore of Oakland is a Golden State Warriors fan.

And according to him, he may just be president of the fan club.

"Yeah, Warriors No. 1," the 51-year-old shouted from his steps on Sunday night, hours before the Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 Monday night in the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. "Warriors No. 1! I'm the No. 1 Warriors fan! Me!"

Anyone who wants to quibble with Canamore about who loves the Warriors most will have to take on a man who not only dresses in Warrior gear alongside his 80-year-old mother, prove that they worked for the team 30 years ago selling soda, and of course, would have had to have painted their house blue and gold.

Canamore said his friend painted his humble home a while back for $200 - less than the going rate of a Warriors ticket. His home, at 35th and West streets, has become a local tourist attraction with passersby honking horns and snapping photos.

According to Canamore, there is no home like it, or no fan with as much DubNation pride as he has. He and his house even made it into a Warriors promotional video. (See below)

"This is the only one," he said.

KTVU reporter Rob Malcolm contributed to this report.