The Golden State Warriors championship champagne celebration

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and wife, Margot pose for a shot after the NBA finals championship win at Harlot Nightclub in San Francisco, June 12, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Ho)

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha hold up the custom bottle of Moet & Chandon after the NBA finals championship win at Harlot Nightclub in San Francisco, June 12, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Ho)

Warriors Draymond Green and Andre Igodala party after winning the NBA finals championship at Harlot Nightclub in San Francisco, June 12, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Ho)

- The Golden State Warriors became the 2017 NBA champions after beating the Cavaliers in game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night. To celebrate, the team took over Harlot Nightclub in San Francisco.

The players arrived just past midnight. Steph Curry and wife, Ayesha, Coach Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green had bottles paraded to their tables over the course of the night. A host of revelers joined the party including Too Short, E-40 and Terrell Owens.

The Golden State Warriors championship celebration was fueled by $150,000 of Moet & Chandon, according to Alchemy Agency in Florida representing the champagne company. The massive glass bottles were specially engraved with the Warriors logo and cost $15,000 each.