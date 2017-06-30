Steph Curry signs $200M supermax deal, report

Posted: Jun 30 2017 09:47PM PDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 09:52PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Warrior star player Stephen Curry has agreed to a five-year, $201 million deal extension, described as the richest contract in league history, according to a report.

Curry, 29, is the first NBA play to sign for the supermax contract that crosses the $200 million threshold, ESPN reported Friday night. The sports network reported that Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, told them about the deal.

Curry is a four-time All Star and finished the regular season shooting an average of 25.3 points per game. The Warriors were the NBA champs this season after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers.

