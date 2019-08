Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) celebrates in the closing seconds of a 118-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

- There will be many changes next season for the Golden State Warriors. But one of their stars is staying put.

ESPN basketball insider, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Draymond Green and the Warriors have agreed to a 4-year, $100 million max contract extension.

Green has one year left on his current deal, which will pay him $18 million next season.

Green is a 3-time all-star, and one of the best defenders on the team and in the league.

He could have become a free agent at the end of next season, at which time, other NBA teams could have offered him a 4-year contract projected to be $152.6 million.

The Warriors organization has not yet officially announced the extension, but Stephen Curry welcomed Green back, with a post on twitter.<

The two stars will lead the team, as they move across the Bay, and into the new Chase Center.

Klay Thompson will miss several months, as he recovers from an ACL injury.

The Warriors lost other players in the offseason, including Kevin Durant (free agency), Shaun Livingston (waived), and Andre Iguodala (traded).