- (KTVU) -- The Warriors not only lost game 3 of the NBA Finals, but the team is also apologizing for the actions of one of its owners.

Mark Stevens is a venture capitalist and one of the minority owners of the team.

He was sitting courtside Wednesday night, when Toronto Raptors' guard Kyle Lowry went into the crowd, going for a loose ball.

Cameras recorded Stevens reaching out and shoving Lowry afterwards.

Lowry was angry and accused Stevens of uttering "a couple of vulgar words" at him.

Stevens was eventually escorted from his seat.

The Warriors issued a statement Thursday morning about the incident.

"Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game.

Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Review of this matter is ongoing."