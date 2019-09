- Baseball legend and former Red Sox star Carl Yastrzemski reunited with his grandson, Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski at Fenway Park in Boston Tuesday.

The Giants took on the Red Sox, but before the game got underway, the Yastrzemski's shared a special moment on the field.

Mike made his MLB debut leading off for the Giants and he received a nice round of applause from the Fenway Faithful as it's the first time since in 36 years that Yastrzemski has been announced at the park over the PA system.