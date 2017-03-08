49ers are active leading up to NFL Free Agency

The 49ers new regime is off to a fast start.

Free agency officially kicks off Thursday at 1:00PM PST, but reports are indicating that the 49ers have already agreed to terms quarterback Brian Hoyer (CHI), wide receivers Pierre Garcon (WAS) & Marquise Goodwin (BUF), and are likely to sign Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk (BAL).

Both Hoyer and Garcon have played under new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in his previous coaching jobs.

None of the moves seem to be of the eye-popping variety, but it is important to recognize the position that the 49ers are in – and that Free Agency is a good way to compliment your roster, not build it.

Hoyer and Garcon are both veterans that have familiarity with Kyle Shanahan, his system, and how he likes to operate. They will both be able to help other plays with understanding that system and help drive home the message the coach is sending.

Hoyer has been a serviceable starter in the past, and enjoyed arguably the best season of his career the year Shanahan was his offensive coordinator in Cleveland. But, it’s important to remember that at 1:00PM tomorrow, he will be the only Quarterback on the 49ers roster. That won’t be the case for long. He can also serve as a mentor to a younger QB should the 49ers decide to draft one in April, or a bridge QB to get them to free agency in 2018 (Kirk Cousins will almost certainly hit free agency next year).

Garcon is a reliable receiver who will be an asset to the person that is under center in week 1, and Goodwin is a track star that will force a defense to be aware of his presence. Goodwin isn’t the most polished or talented wide receiver, but his ability to take the top off a defense will force opponents to respect the deep ball.

It’s important to keep in mind that the 49ers are in a full rebuild, and it will likely take at least 2 years (see the Raiders after drafting Carr – 3-13, 7-9, 12-4) before they are a winning franchise again.

Add role players in Free Agency, with the occasional splash, and attack the big needs in the NFL draft. That’s the model successful franchises use.

So far, so good for the new look 49ers.