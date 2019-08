- As part of their salute to their service, the San Francisco 49ers, along with the NFL and the USAA sponsored a boot camp of sorts. Not a military boot camp, but a football-style one.

Fifty military men and women from Travis Air Force Base put themselves in the shoes of the niners and competed against each other in running, jumping, agility and even pass catching.

"It was awesome. I loved it. Thank you for the experience 49ers," said Sr Master Sgt. Shari Owoh.

Those from Travis all seem to be in pretty good shape, but can they measure up to the Niners?

"They are in super shape. Bigger than us. They're not normal human beings. They're amazing," said Master Sgt. Justin Horn.

The boot camps are going on in six NFL cities throughout August. But this is the first one with the 49ers

Star tight-end George Kittle served as honorary host.

"It means the world to me. There is not anyone I respect more than military members. They do what they do, so I can do what I do,” said Kittle.

The boot camps serve as an appreciation for those in the military based near an NFL team.

"I'm proud we're being recognized. It's really...it's really memorable to have them come out and commemorate this whole thing for us," said Horn.