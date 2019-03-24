Mount added that this was a family project through and through. They wrote, produced and recorded the song themselves before shooting the video on Mount’s iPhone. And since it was so well-received, they kept recording songs and now have a second track called “Paper Airplane Song” with over 500,000 streams on Spotify.
Mount said Lucas and Juliet are currently working on a new song called “Trickshot” and another bottle flipping song. The music video will reportedly have some bigger YouTube names in it, though Mount couldn’t say who.
“We plan to keep on [making songs] as long as everyone is having fun doing it,” Mount said.
Posted Mar 24 2019 03:53PM PDT
Updated Mar 24 2019 04:40PM PDT
Posted Mar 23 2019 12:51PM PDT
Updated Mar 23 2019 01:06PM PDT
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is apologizing after being charged in a Florida massage parlor prostitution investigation.
In a statement Saturday, Kraft acknowledged disappointing family, friends, co-workers, fans "and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."
Kraft said he has "extraordinary respect for women," adding that his morals were shaped by his late wife.
Posted Mar 23 2019 12:01PM PDT
Updated Mar 24 2019 11:19AM PDT
Cheryl Colleluori had delivered a meal at a Philadelphia children's hospital to a family touched by cancer when she noticed the 6-foot-5 hulking man with a shaved head holding the hand of a little girl.
Colleluori instantly recognized Devon Still, the former Penn State star whose daughter Leah was diagnosed with a rare cancer that affects primarily infants and young children. Out of respect, Colleluori kept her distance and allowed the Stills their family time, but if she could have stopped him and shared a message, it was this: "You're a lucky, lucky man. I wish I was that lucky."
Colleluori's son Nick was an undersized pitbull of an athlete who parlayed talent and grit into a lacrosse scholarship at Hofstra. But toward the end of his freshman season in 2005, what Nick thought was an issue with his hearing instead was diagnosed as non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Nick Colleluori died at 21 years old on Nov 28, 2006, but not before he left a legacy carried out by his family: Nick's House, a free home for cancer patients, and their families, undergoing treatment in the Philadelphia area.