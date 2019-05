- As the Warriors get ready to take on the Toronto Raptors in their quest for their third straight NBA title, tickets went on sale on Tuesday for watch parties at Oracle, where the number of Warriors games there are drawing near the end.

With the Finals kicking off in Toronto, the Warriors are selling watch party tickets for Games 1 and 2 at the Oakland arena for $25 per person. They're available exclusively at www.warriors.com.

As part of the experience, the parties will include giveaways along with performances from the Warriors Dance Team, Jr. Jam Squad, GS Breakers, and Hardwood Classics and Flyin' Dubs.

The Warriors are set to return home for Games 3 and 4, which will be played on June 5 and June 7 respectively.

After 47 years at Oracle, the NBA Finals will be the last games the team will play at the Oakland arena before moving across the bay to play in San Francisco, at the new Chase Center in Mission Bay.

Last month, after the Warriors wrapped up their final regular season game at Oracle in a deciding win against the Los Angeles Clippers, coach Steve Kerr thanked fans for 47 years of support. He then unveiled a banner honoring the team's time in Oakland.

The banner will go up in the Chase Center where the Warriors will start the 2019-20 season.