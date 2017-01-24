Highway 13 sinkhole in Oakland repaired, Caltrans says

OAKLAND (BCN) -- A deep sinkhole that opened up in a southbound lane of state Highway 13 in Oakland yesterday has been repaired and traffic in the area is back to normal, according to Caltrans.

The 20-to-30-feet-deep hole, called "Steve" by the California Highway Patrol, was discovered at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

It was likely caused by a combination of a ruptured pipe and the voluminous rainfall that pounded the region over the past several days, said Caltrans spokeswoman Chiconda Davis.

Since Monday, the connector ramp from eastbound state Highway 24 to southbound Highway 13 was closed for the repair work.

The connector is now open to traffic, according to Caltrans.