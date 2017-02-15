Some Bay Area bridges, overpasses listed as 'deficient' Traffic Stories Some Bay Area bridges, overpasses listed as 'deficient' A national builder's trade group has released a report that says more than 50,000 of American highway overpasses and bridges are in need of repairs and several of them are in the Bay Area.

The group, American Road & Transportation Builders Association, is a national trade group that represents about 9,000 contractors, developers and transportation agencies across the U.S. It has published its list of deficient bridges for four years.

>>>>>To see a list of the California bridge inventory: Click here

The trade group's report is published every two years and is based on visual inspections conducted in each state of highway overpasses and bridges.

That information is turned over to the federal Department of Transportation, and its data is analyzed by ARTBA, which compiles the list of the bridges and overpasses that are most in need.

"Many, many (bridges and overpasses) are coming up to being 50 years or older," said Alison Black, a spokeswoman for the group. "We have some challenging (situations) coming down the horizon."

The Bay Area highways that made the list include:

Interstate 880 over the Union Pacific Railroad at San Leandro Creek.

I-280 over the Lawrence Expressway and creek in Santa Clara County.

I-680 over Monument Boulevard in Contra Costa County.

Highway 101 over Cordilleras in San Mateo County.

According to the trade association's report, the bridges are structurally deficient but Bob Haus, a Caltrans spokesman, said that is an overly broad definition.

The authors of the report said California's list has improved this year because there are fewer overpasses and roadways this year than the last time the report was issued./p>

Even so, Caltrans has identified nearly $6 billion in road maintenance projects that are unfunded.

By KTVU reporter Allie Rasmus.