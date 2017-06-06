Fatal crash prompts closure of northbound I-880 lanes in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KTVU) -- A fatal traffic accident involving a motorcycle has prompted authorities to close all northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in San Leandro.

Vehicles were being diverted off of the freeway at the Davis Street exit following the accident, which was reported shortly after 4 p.m. The accident spurred lengthy traffic back-ups on I-880 during the heart of the afternoon rush hour commute.

The California Highway Patrol said a motorcycle collided with a blue sport utility vehicle although it was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

An off-duty nurse at the scene tried to perform emergency medical care but said the motorcycle rider had no pulse. The victim's identity was pending.

CHP officials did not say how long the northbound lanes would be closed. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.