- One of the most powerful predators of the sea has made its way back to the Monterey Bay.

A whale watching tour with Princess Monterey Whale Watching spotted a group of six orcas Tuesday, and then noticed about four more a half a mile away.

All 10 orcas eventually joined each other and put on a show.

According to Photographer Randy Straka, "We found a pod of 10 Killer Whales today! There were even two little babies in the group! These guys were pretty active, splashing around and blowing bubbles. They swam next to the boat for close to an hour giving us beautiful looks."

Straka says he's spotted a few males on their own over the past several months, but this is the first group they've seen.

According to the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, orcas continuously migrate along the West Coast. They are most often spotted in the Monterey Bay from April to June when they hunt migrating gray whales.

This comes a few days after Straka photographed gray whales in the Monterey Bay.

Straka says now is a prime time to go whale watching in the Monterey Bay.