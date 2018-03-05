VIDEO: Burning debris crashes down on FDNY firefighters, injuring 4

- Dramatic video captured the moment a section of a burning brownstone collapsed, injuring four firefighters in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out at about 12:30 a.m. inside the three story home, with flames shooting from the top floors of the building when crews arrived, according to fire officials.

The video shows a large piece of the building's fiery facade crashing down onto a group of firefighters below.

Immediately all of the firefighters on scene scramble to help their colleagues who were hit by the debris.

At least three firefighters went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Another firefighter was treated on scene.

There were no reports of any residents being injured in the fire.