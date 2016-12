Cold temperatures chill Bay Area Weather Cold temperatures chill Bay Area Monday will be partly cloudy in the morning before becoming sunny.

- It's going to be another cold day in the Bay Area.

It will also be partly cloudy at night with lows ranging from the 30s to the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds will reach 5 to 15 mph.