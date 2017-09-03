Slight cool down in store for Bay Area Sunday

- The blistering heat that has scorched the Bay Area for days is edging slightly down today, according to the National Weather Service.

Inland locations will see temperatures in the upper 90s, going as high as 108 degrees, according to the weather service, while temperatures in the central areas should be in the 90-degree range.

Inland valleys and coastal mountain ranges are still under an excessive heat warning, while the coast and immediate Bay Area have been downgraded to a heat advisory.

A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for today and Monday because of excessive smog expected in the Bay Area, according to regional air quality officials.

Monday's alert is the fifth issued in a row.

The alerts are the 13th and14th issued so far in 2017 by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. They are the result of triple-digit temperatures inland and light winds combined with smoke from fires elsewhere in California and Oregon, air district officials said.