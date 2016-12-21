Weather Service warns about beach waves Weather News Headlines Weather Service warns about beach waves Hazards at many San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay area beaches will be present through this evening because of a strong North Pacific storm, National Weather Service officials said.

OAKLAND (BCN) -- Hazards at many San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay area beaches will be present through Wednesday evening because of a strong North Pacific storm, National Weather Service officials said.

Large waves, sneaker waves and rip currents are forecast until 6 p.m. for the coasts of Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

Sneaker waves are expected this morning and large waves of 15 to 20 feet or higher are expected this afternoon, weather service officials said.

Visitors are encouraged to stay out of the water, stay off rocks along the ocean, stay back from the water and face the ocean at all times. Large waves may catch visitors off guard and pull them into a cold, turbulent current, according to the weather service.

Beaches are the most dangerous. Weather service officials are warning visitors that large wave sets are possible after long sets of smaller waves lasting up to 30 minutes.