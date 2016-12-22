Holiday travel outlook with rain on the way Weather News Headlines Winter storm warning for Sierra, northeast CA KTVU's Steve Paulson says Thursday is the best day for holiday travel in the area between now and early Saturday...

- KTVU's Steve Paulson says Thursday is the best day for holiday travel in the Bay Area between now and early Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning kicks in at 4 a.m. Friday for the Sierra and northeast California with areas including the northern mountains of Burney Basin, Shasta and Lassen.

Steve says higher peaks could measure 1-3' of snow.

We'll have some rain Friday morning and the morning commute could be delayed. Steve says it should be a little better by the evening.

Meanwhile officials at Mineta San Jose International Airport are expecting passenger traffic to be up 18 percent over last year during this time. A KTVU crew stopped by the airport Thursday morning. Security lines weren't too long. The security area had bomb sniffing dogs which helped accelerate the screening process.

On the roadways AAA says the vast majority of travelers in the U.S. will be hitting the road due to cheaper gas prices and rising incomes.

As for your Christmas day forecast - Steve says it will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s.