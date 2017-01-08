Storm soaks Bay Area and raises flooding concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- A powerful storm slammed parts of the Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday, soaking the region and raising concerns about flooding as the rainfall drenched local rivers.

The National Weather Service reported that up to 2 inches of rain had fallen and KTVU chief meteorologist Bill Martin said more wet weather was on the way.

The hardest hit areas appeared to be in the North Bay. The California Highway Patrol said northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Windsor were closed because of standing water on the roadway. The weather service issued flooding warning for the Napa River in the St. Helena area and the Russian River in Guerneville.

In Petaluma, the city activated the Emergency Operations Center. The Lucchesi Community Center is open for emergency shelter.

The cities of Napa, Calisotga, Yountville, and Lafayette have experienced road closures. They are mostly due to flooding, but some are due to fallen trees or power lines.

The weather also may have caused major BART delays between Balboa Park and Daly City. The delays were caused by tree branches on the track.

The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz and the Merced River in Yosemite Valley also saw rising waters.

Wind advisories were also in effect for the Bay Area bridges as high winds pounded the region.

PG&E reported scattered power outages with the majority of the outages concentrated in Daly City and Walnut Creek.