Russian River floods dozens of Guerneville homes in widespread storm damage

- The latest round of storms battered parts of the Bay Area - leaving flooding, damages and road closures in its wake.

North Bay

Russian River

Northern California's Russian River rose to its highest level since 2006. The Russian River is prone to flooding, but this year's flood has been particularly worrisome because it threatened to topple trees weakened by six years of drought.

The Russian River is flooding dozens of Guerneville homes in the area on Monday afternoon. Footage from Sky Fox showed flooded homes and cars underwater.

Solano County Flood Warning

A flood warning is in effect today for Solano County, according to Fairfield police.

A flood warning for urban areas and small streams remains in effect until at least 8 p.m., police said.

The National Weather Service radar shows scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the warning area, which includes counties farther east.

Rainfall over the last 48 hours has caused widespread small stream flooding along with urban flooding of poor drainage locations.

Anyone living near a small stream should closely monitor and evaluate their flood risk and prepare to evacuate if flood waters become threatening, police said.

School District Closures

Seven school districts in Sonoma County have canceled classes for today because of the winter storm that hit the San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay areas today, officials with the Sonoma County Office of Education said.

According to information posted by school officials at 9:45 p.m., Alexander Valley Union, Cloverdale Unified, Geyserville Unified, Guerneville, Forestville Union, Harmony Union and Monte Rio Union school districts are closed today.

Crews from @PGE4Me not letting flood water on Drake Rd stop them in Guerneville you can see just how deep the water is pic.twitter.com/I7AIdTena9 — Christien Kafton (@CKaftonKTVU) January 9, 2017

Muir Woods Road Closure

Part of Muir Woods Road remains closed Monday morning in Marin County due to multiple downed trees in the area following this weekend's storm, according to the National Park Service.

While Muir Woods National Monument is open today, Muir Woods Road between the park and Panoramic Highway is closed.

Visitors can access the park through the lower part of Muir Woods Road, also known as Frank Valley Road, which can be accessed from Muir Beach.

Trail crews are on site and monitoring the area for any storm damage or potential hazards, according to park spokesman Nathan Hale Sargent.

Park officials opted to close the park Sunday because of high winds and the risk of falling branches.

East Bay

Crow Canyon Road closure

Crow Canyon Road was closed Sunday night in both directions between San Ramon and Castro Valley because of flooding, an Alameda County Public Works Agency official said.

The flooding began at about 2:30 p.m. this afternoon around mile marker 6.25, bringing mud and debris onto the road, maintenance and operations department deputy director John Medlock Jr. said. .

Medlock said the road was closed between the Contra Costa County line and Norris Canyon Road in Castro Valley. At last check 1,138 customers were still without power in the East Bay

Tree falls on woman

A woman was killed Saturday by a falling tree while she took a walk on a golf course.

San Francisco

The storm prompted flooding along the Embarcadero and knocked out power to some residents. As of 11:20 p.m. Sunday only 315 San Francisco customers were left without power.

Peninsula

Highway 1 in Pacifica closure

Highway 1 is closed in Pacifica following an overnight mudslide. The mudslide occurred near Reina Del Mar Avenue. Traffic has been backed up on Highway 1 since about 4 a.m. Drivers headed to San Francisco are using alternate routes.

Hillsborough

A giant tree fell across a highway in Hillsborough to the south of San Francisco, injuring a driver who couldn't brake in time and drove into the tree.

South Bay

Highway 17 closure

Northbound state Highway 17 is closed at Granite Creek Road due to a large mudslide, according to Scotts Valley police.

The highway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to police, there are wires down that are blocking both lanes of traffic just south of Sugarloaf Road.

Mudslide at Highway 35

A large mudslide is blocking Highway 35 near Summit road in Los Gatos. The mudslide caused a tree to crash into powerlines.

Road Block! Large mudslide across Highway 35 nr Summit Rd in Los Gatos, tree crashed into power lines. #castorm @KTVU pic.twitter.com/NTlupfMbi8 — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) January 9, 2017

Niles Canyon Road reopens

Niles Canyon Road in Fremont has reopened Monday morning after having been closed for hours earlier due to a mudslide, police said.

The road, which also serves as state Highway 84, is open in both directions, but police are asking drivers to proceed with caution.

Crews had closed the road early this morning between Fremont and the town of Sunol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene and assisted with clearing the mudslide, police said.

The Sierra

Avalanche concerns kept some California ski areas closed for a second day Monday in the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said more snow and rain was on the way.

In Nevada near Reno, Nevada National Guard high-water vehicles were deployed to help people evacuate from a town.

Stay with KTVU.com for updates on damages from the storm.