Yosemite Valley park to reopen Tuesday

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KTVU) -- Yosemite Valley is scheduled to reopen to the public on Tuesday, three days after it closed ahead of a massive storm that dumped several inches of rain in Northern California this weekend.

Visitors will be able to access the park again starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials said in a written statement.

Although the park will reopen, officials warned that access to Yosemite Valley via Highway 140, or El Portal Road, was limited because of a rockfall that is blocking access on the road. Officials said Hetch Hetchy Road was also closed because of a rockfall.

Authorities said there would be limited visitor services at the park and overnight accommodations and commercial services run by the park would reopen Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The Merced River in Yosemite Valley reached flood stage at Pohono Bridge Sunday night, peaking at 12.7 feet. Officials were still trying to determine the impact to the park from the flooding.

Visitors wanting more information about the park's operation should call 209-372-0222 or log on to their website.