Flood warnings posted as storms eye Bay Area

A strong storm is expected to drench the Bay Area Monday night into Tuesday.

Widespread rain and strong, gusty winds will descend upon the region beginning this evening and lasting through Tuesday morning, weather service officials said.

"We've had a real aggressive winter," KTVU chief meteorologist Bill Martin said winter, noting the series of storms that have soaked the Bay Area. "Tomorrow morning's commute is going to be real wet."

He said heavy rain will move into the area around 10 p.m. and another wave of precipitation will roll into the area for the Tuesday morning commute.

A flash flood watch is in effect beginning tonight and lasting through Tuesday afternoon for the North Bay and along coastal areas because of the heavy rain expected in those areas, according to the weather service.

The rainfall coupled with saturated soil could result in excessive water runoff into streams and rivers, resulting in some flooding. Residents are also advised to be cautious of potential rock and mudslides.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect for the entire region, starting tonight and lasting through Tuesday morning. Strong southerly winds are expected to have gusts of more than 35 mph.

The strong winds may result in downed trees and downed power lines. Drivers are being asked to use caution on roadways.

Showers are expected Wednesday, and will then switch back to widespread rainfall Thursday, with more showers likely on Friday. Drier weather is anticipated for Saturday, according to the weather service.

Bay City News contributed to this report.