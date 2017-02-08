Marin County school closures for Thursday announced Weather News Headlines Marin County school closures for Thursday announced Marin County schools announced Wednesday that several public schools will be closed Thursday in advance of a strong weather system expected to move through the region during the morning hours.

MARIN COUNTY (KTVU) -- Marin County schools announced Wednesday that several public schools will be closed Thursday in advance of a strong weather system expected to move through the region during the morning hours.

The decision to close schools is made by school leaders based on local conditions and information provided by the Office of Emergency Services and in consultation with public safety officials. Schools will be notifying parents/guardians about the closures.

"The decision to close schools is not an easy one to make. The schools that are closing are in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted by the storm and have made the decision in order to keep their students, staff and families as safe as possible," said Mary Jane Burke, Marin County Superintendent of Schools.

Here's a list of schools in Marin County that will be closed:

College of Marin – Kentfield and Indian Valley campuses

Bolinas-Stinson

Kentfield

Lagunitas

Larkspur-Corte Madera

Mill Valley

Nicasio

Reed

Ross

Ross Valley

Sausalito Marin City

Shoreline

Tamalpais Union

Private/Independent/Parochial Schools: